Abhishek Bachchan Thanks Fans For Pouring Wishes On His Wedding Anniversary

Actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to express gratitude for all the wishes that he received on his wedding anniversary. He also urged everyone to stay safe and wear masks. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated their wedding anniversary on April 20 virtually through a video call.

Abhishek Bachchan pens a note of gratitude for all the wedding anniversary wishes

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note for his fans thanking them for pouring wishes and love on his wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. In the tweet, he wrote, "Thank you very much for all your wishes for Aishwarya and my wedding anniversary, yesterday. Please continue to stay safe, wear your mask and if possible, try not to go out. Thank you again". Several netizens showered their blessings and wished that the family of Abhishek and Aishwarya remain safe and happy.

Thank you very much for all your wishes for Aishwarya and my wedding anniversary, yesterday. ðŸ™ðŸ½

Please continue to stay safe, wear your mask and if possible, try not to go out. Thank you again. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 21, 2021

Here's how Abhishek Bachan and Aishwarya celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to tell us how she celebrated her 14th wedding anniversary with Abhishek. She shared a screenshot of her video call with her husband. Abhishek is in Lucknow, shooting for his upcoming film Dasvi. Abhishek can be seen wearing a pink t-shirt. On the other hand, Aishwarya posed with her daughter Aradhya in front of a wall decorated with flowers. Aradhya wore a light pink top with a floral headband. Take a look at Aishwarya's post.

Abhishek Bachchan on the work front

Abhishek Bachchan's recently released film The Big Bull is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Abhishek plays the role of Hemant Shah who is a stockbroker. The story is inspired by Harshad Mehta's scam in the year 1992. He will soon be seen in films like Bob Biswas and Dasvi. In the year 2020, he was also seen playing the character Bittu Tiwari in the movie Ludo. He also played the role of protagonist in Amazon's show called Breathe: Into The Shadows in the year 2020. He also worked in the documentary called Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers which is based on his Kabbadi team.

Promo Image Source: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.