Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Abhishek's Picture With Mom And Sister Is Too Cute To Miss

An unseen childhood picture of Abhishek Bachchan along with his mother Jaya Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda was shared by one of their fans on social media. The actor, along with the two gorgeous ladies, looks completely innocent. Fans are sure going to go gaga over it this picture.

In the picture that was shared by one of their fans, young Abhishek Bachchan can be seen adorable staring at the camera. He can be seen sporting a striped t-shirt and white pants. Jaya Bachchan can be seen donning a white saree. She also opted for a wavy hairdo, long earrings, well-done brows, and minimal makeup. His sister Shweta, can be seen wearing a light-coloured dress along with a floral hairband. Check out the picture below.

Also read | Amit Sadh Shares COVID-19 Test Results; Says, 'the Only Time I Say Happily I Am Negative'

Apart from this picture, Abhishek and Shweta themselves go on to share some adorable throwback pictures. Right from their childhood pics to Amitabh and Jaya’s old pics, the duo loves sharing on their social media handle. Abhishek had earlier shared a throwback pic with his father on his first stage performance after becoming an actor. Along with this throwback post, the actor also penned a long note on his experience of sharing the stage with his father. Check out the post below.

On Saturday evening, Abhishek and father Amitabh Bachchan had announced on social media that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and have been admitted to a Mumbai city hospital. Abhishek also shared that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had been informed of their health status and had been doing the 'necessary' thing. He also said that his mother, actor Jaya Bachchan and other members of the family have tested negative.

Conveying his gratitude for his wishes and prayers for his health, Jr. Bachchan added that he and his father would stay at the hospital as instructed by the doctors. He also urged everyone to remain prudent and safe while complying with all the rules.

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Also read | 'Amitabh & Abhishek Bachchan Stable, Don't Require Aggressive Treatment': Hospital Sources

On the work front

Abhishek was recently seen in the series Breathe: Into the Shadows. The actor has been garnering praises from co-stars and fans for this performance in the series. This is the first time the actor is seen performing in the digital space and he seems to have aced his performance. The series also stars Nithya Menon and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. Watch the trailer below.

Also read | BMC Thanks Abhishek Bachchan For Fulfilling Covid Protocols; Sends Wishes To Him & Big-B

Also read | Abhishek Bachchan Shares Update On Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Parents' Health From Hospital

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.