Abhishek Bachchan urges fans to 'keep their mask on', says 'think about your family'

Amid the rise of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases daily across the country, actor Abhishek Bachchan who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Dasvi, spread awareness about wearing a mask. He shared a selfie from the sets while wearing a mask and sunglasses while sending out a plea to his fans and fellow Indians to wear a mask all the time.

Abhishek Bachchan urges fans to wear a mask

He further requested people to think about the health and well-being of their family, elders, friends, and loved ones and urged to adhere to all safety norms. Apart from Abhishek, Varun Dhawan is the latest actor to urge people to wear a mask all the time. The actor recently had a group of fans who had come to meet with him on the sets of Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, and the actor, who met them briefly, also requested them to not stay without masks and follow COVID-19 guidelines. In the video, the actor explained fans about the importance of wearing a mask and also said how he wanted to shake hands with his fans, but because of the ongoing pandemic, he just cannot fulfill the wish of his fans.

Abhishek Bachchan's film The Big Bull, which is directed by Kookie Gulati was released recently that has recieved mixed reviews. The film shows Abhishek playing the role of Hemant Shah, a character inspired by the tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta. In the run-up to the film's release, Abhishek received questions from fans about how it would hold up against the last year's streaming series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Abhishek insisted that the film's approach to the story was vastly different.

Meanwhile, After completing the first shooting schedule of Dasvi in Agra, the entire team including Abhishek, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur shifted to Lucknow to complete the filming. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the social comedy is written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair, and Sandeep Leyzell. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films in association with Bake My Cake Films. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen playing the role of 10th fail Chief Minister, Ganga Ram Chaudhary.

COVID-19 cases in India

As India continues to witness an unprecedented increase in the Coronavirus cases due to the second wave of the pandemic, the country has registered over 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases within a 24 hour period, taking the total case tally to 1,40,74,564, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, 2,00,739 new cases, 93,528 fresh recoveries, 1,038 deaths have been reported. As of now, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in India is 14,71,877.

(Image credit: Bachchan/ Instagram)