Amidst the fans wishing Abhishek Bachchan on his 46th birthday, the actor dropped in a delightful piece of news about one of his upcoming projects and stated that he couldn't ask for a better birthday present. While fans began congratulating the actor for the film, they even flooded the comments section with tons of love and birthday wishes for him. Here's all you need to know about Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming movie.

Abhishek Bachchan gets the best birthday present

On the occasion of Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle and gave fans a glimpse of his birthday morning that depicted the commencement of his next film. He shared a picture revealing that he began shooting his upcoming project, titled Ghoomer and that it was being directed by the prolific filmmaker, R Balki. In the caption, he mentioned that birthdays were spent best, working and added how he couldn't ask for a better birthday present. The caption read, "Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. घूमर Now spinning!" (sic)

Several celebrity artists and fans took to Abhishek Bachchan's latest Instagram post and congratulated the actor for his new film while many others wished him all the best. They also wished him a happy birthday and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to expressed their fondness for him. Celebrities namely Ayesha Shroff, Esha Deol, Bipasha Basu and others poured in heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor while Abhishek's family members namely Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda also showered hearts in the comments. Take a look at some of the reactions to Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film announcement.

Abhishek Bachchan's movies

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in movies namely Manmarziyaan, Ludo, The Big Bull, Bob Biswas and others that garnered him good reviews. Apart from Ghoomer, the actor is also gearing up for the release of his other upcoming films namely Dasvi and SSS-7 that are expected to go on floors this year.

Image: Instagram/@bachchan