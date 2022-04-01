Abhishek Bachchan's 'Dasvi' Screening Attended By Mom Jaya Bachchan Along With Fellow MPs

Abhishek Bachchan's mother, Jaya Bachchan, organised a Mumbai screening of his son’s upcoming film Dasvi. Jaya's colleagues and members of parliament were invited to watch the special screening of Abhishek's film.

Dasvi will release on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on April 7, 2022.

Many senior leaders took to social media to talk about the Tushar Jalota-directorial. Maharashtra MP Rajani Patil commended the film and wished the team good luck.

Sharing the photos from the screening, Maharashtra MP Rajani Patil tweeted, “Enjoyed the movie Dasvi with Fellow MPs, showcased especially from Smt Jaya Bachhan ji, in presence of Abhishek Bacchan ji. Thank you Jaya ji. Best Luck @juniorbachchan ji.” Abhishek responded to the tweet, saying, “Thank you very much Rajani Ji. So happy you liked the film.”

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also praised the film

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Deputy Leader, Shiv Sena, labelled the movie as a "must watch'' for its emphasis on education while Shama Mohamed, National Spokesperson, Indian National Congress, praised Abhishek's performance as well as the film's humorous tone.

The screening saw Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan also in attendance

Abhishek plays an illiterate corrupt politician

Abhishek will be featured in Dasvi as Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an "anpadh (illiterate), corrupt, and dil se desi" politician who faces a new difficulty in prison -- schooling. Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur also appear in the social comedy alongside Abhishek. The film marks Tushar Jalota's directorial debut, and it is scripted by Ritesh Shah.

Big B applauds his son with an emotional post

Abhishek Bachchan's father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, recently tweeted appreciation post for his son, saying that Abhishek has proven to be a deserving 'uttaradhikaari (inheritor)'.

Sharing the trailer of Dasvi, Amitabh quoted his father and renowned writer-poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and wrote, “Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere Uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge (My son, you will not change into my inheritor by the advantage of being my son. Those that shall be my inheritor, shall be my sons). –Harivansh Rai Bachchan.”

The actor additionally wrote, “Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya to keh diya (You may be my inheritor. I’ve stated it.).” Abhishek immediately replied, “Love you Pa, all the time and eternally.”