Abhishek Bachchan's 'date Forever' Navya Naveli Has Sweet Birthday Note For Him; See Pic

There was love flowing all across for Abhishek Bachchan as he celebrated his birthday on Saturday. The actor turned 46. Fans and celebrities ensured that his birthday was one of the trending topics, as they celebrated his on-screen and off-screen work and recalled some of his memorable moments from social media.

One of the best messages was from his niece Navya Naveli Nanda. The duo shares an extremely close bond, and her birthday message was proof of it. The youngster called her 'mamu' her 'date forever' and he agreed.

The equation between Navya and Abhishek often came out in some of their recent posts, but this bond was evident even two decades ago. The Guru star had taken his niece along for one of his red carpet appearances.

The former could not even reach up to half of his height then, but through the picture, the 23-year-old called herself his 'date' forever. The birthday boy felt it was an apt description and replied with the words 'always' on the post.

On Navya's birthday in December, Abhishek had also dropped a throwback picture of her and written, "Happy Birthday my dearest Navya!So, so proud of the lady you’ve grown to become. Love you. @navyananda."

Birthday wishes for Abhishek Bachchan from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan

Earlier in the day, Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan had also dropped a throwback picture to convey her greetings for the occasion. Sharing a black-and-white photo of Abhishek as a boy with their mother, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, all smiles, she penned a note hoping that happiness always surrounded him.

His wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also had a message for him with a black-and-white from the time he was of a similar age. She called her husband 'dearest babyyy' and 'Papaaa', a message from their daughter Aaradhya, to wish him love, happiness, peace, good health, contentment and calm.

Right from Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Jackie Shroff to Bipasha Basu, there were heartwarming greetings for the actor.

Abhishek also announced that he was kickstarting the shooting of the Ghoomer on his birthday. He is reuniting with director R Balki after Paa.