The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram Is An Album Of Nostalgic Throwback Pictures

Bollywood News

Abhishek Bachchan is quite active on social media and engages regularly with his audience. Check out his throwback pictures on his Instagram

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
abhishek bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is quite active on social media and engages regularly with his audience. His Instagram is an album of never-seen-before throwback pictures. We have compiled some of the Guru actor’s best pictures with his family.

1. The one with his grandfather’s birth anniversary

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

2. The one to congratulate his father Amitabh Bachchan on completing 50 years in Bollywood

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

3. The one with childhood memories of Qutub Minar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

4. The one with baby Abhishek picking on his sibling Shweta

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

5. The one with the recovery

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

6. Grandmother’s birth anniversary

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

7. The lovely smiles of Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Also read:10 Years Of 'Paa': Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Why He Didn't Want To Act In R Balki's Film

8. Savouring ice-cream with big sister

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

9. Showering birthday wishes on Sikandar Kher

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan's Skills Behind The Mic Prove That He Can Be An Accomplished Rapper

10. The one for flashback Friday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan Wishes His 'Partner In Kicks' Navya Naveli Nanda On Her Birthday

11. Shahenshah of Bollywood

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Also read: Chennaiyin FC Co-owner Abhishek Bachchan Went Berserk After Team's Dramatic Win Over Hyd

Also read: Ileana D'Cruz Bags Ajay Devgn-Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull', Reveals What Excited Her

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES