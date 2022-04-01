Abhishek Bachchan's Prank On 'Dasvi' Students On April Fool's Day Gets Hilarious Responses

As the audience awaits the release of Abhishek Bachchan-Yami Gautam-starrer Dasvi, one of the cast members recently left the fans cracked up by playing an epic prank on them on the occasion of April Fool's Day 2022. Abhishek Bachchan posted a 'Dasvi' meme and played a prank on all the students appearing for their 10th exams this year. Apart from the film, Dasvi, Abhishek Bachchan is also gearing up to release his upcoming Tamil movie, Oththa Seruppu Size 7 or SSS-7, which is expected to go on floors this year.

Abhishek Bachchan's April Fools Day prank

Abhishek Bachchan recently took to his official Instagram handle and played an April Fools' Day prank on all the students preparing for their 10th exams by posting an image with a note that reads, "Zoom In Zoom in a bit more Turn your phone upside down." As the fans turned their phones upside down, he added a quirky dialogue in his movie character's style: "What are you doing on Instagram? Padhai Hogayi Thari Dasvi Ki?" In the caption, he teased the students of the 10th class and mentioned that they had a special surprise waiting. it read, "'Special surprise awaiting for the #Dasvi students.’#aprilfools" (sic)

The moment Abhishek Bachchan played the prank on students, many of his fans took to the comments section and expressed their hilarious reactions. One of them assured the actor that they were done with their studies and were now waiting to watch his upcoming movie. On the other hand, many other fans dropped in laughing emojis in the comments section to depict how they were cracked up after falling for his prank. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Abhishek Bachchan's latest Instagram post on April Fools' Day 2022.

Dasvi cast

The movie will release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on 7 April 2022. Some of the notable cast members of the film include actors, namely Abhishek Bachchan as Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Yami Gautam as IPS Officer Jyoti Deswal, Nimrat Kaur as Chief Minister Bimla Devi, Arun Kushwah, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Manu Rishi, among others.

Image: Dasvi Poster