Abhishek Bachchan's Response To Taslima Nasreen's Tweet On Actor Touches Author's Heart

Abhishek Bacchan's response to Taslima Nasreen's tweet about the actor has touched the author's heart. Nasreen, a physician and author, recently tweeted that Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan thinks his son Abhishek has inherited all his talents and is the best. "Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji," Taslima wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

The Dasvi-actor's response to Nasreen's tweet saw the author say she was touched by Abhishek's humility, she wrote in another Twitter post.

Taslima Nasreen’s tweet

Taslima Nasreen, whose novel Lajja made waves in the 1990s, recently tweeted, "Amitabh Bachchan Ji loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he thinks his son inherited all this talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji."

Abhishek Bachchan's response

Responding to Nasreen's tweet, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: "Absolutely correct, Ma'am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain 'the best!' I am an extremely proud son (folded hands emoji)."

Abhishek's tweet saw actor Suniel Shetty post a red heart emoji.

'Humility and modesty'

Taslima Nasreen was appreciative of Abhishek Bachchan's humility. Reacting to a news story about the junior Bachchan's response, she wrote: "I am so touched by your humility and modesty, Abhishek Bachchan @juniorbachchan. Started watching Dasvi."

I am so touched by your humility and modesty, Abhishek Bachchan @juniorbachchan 🙏. Started watching Dasvi. https://t.co/zre9Xl5NA0 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) December 23, 2022

Big B's 'pride and joy'

Abhishek Bachchan recently won the Best Actor award at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 for his performance in 'Dasvi'. The film also went on to win the Best Film award.

After junior Bachchan won the award, Amitabh Bachchan posted a message tagging his son on Twitter. "T 4503-My pride...my joy...you have proved your point...you were derided, ridiculed, mocked...but you silently without any tom tomming, showed your mettle...you are and shall ever be the BEST...," he wrote.

In an another tweet, he wrote, "a most deserving Award.. well done Bhaiyu.. you were and are and shall ever be the best! FINALLY.. you have through sincere perseverance and belief.. proved your point..!! And shall continue to do so.. time and again.. You can be derided, but you cannot be ignored!!"

Amitabh Bachchan recently featured in Sooraj Barjatiya's 'Uunchai'. The film featured Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in lead roles. It hit the big screen on November 11.