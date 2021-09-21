Abhishek Banerjee Dons The Avataar Of A Stern Lawyer In Upcoming 'Rashmi Rocket'

Abhishek Banerjee is gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama tile Rashmi Rocket. Set to step into the avatar of a lawyer, the makers have released the first look of his character from the film.

Abhishek Banerjee also opened up about his role in the film and his childhood dream came true after donning the black blazer. The upcoming sports drama film is one of the most highly anticipated releases of the digital platform.

Abhishek Banerjee in Rashmi Rocket

The makers released Abhishek Banerjee's look from the movie in which he can be seen sporting a black blazer and holing a stern look on his face hinting at his serious character. He also opened up about his role and expressed his excitement to play his first-ever white-collar role. He said,

''I always wanted to be a lawyer because I was really good at debate competitions in my school. But, I never wanted to become a lawyer, I always wanted to act - that's the best part about acting. You can play all the different career choices that you skipped in your life."

Abhishek Banerjee also talked about working in the film and his co-stars. Describing it as a 'great learning experience', he said, ''This is my first white-collar role and I'm very excited about it. I think Akarsh is a great director, Taapsee is of course inspiring all of us by the hard work she's doing and Priyanshu is an actor to look forward to. They're all very good friends of mine so it was a great atmosphere on set also. This film has been a great learning experience for me."

More on Rashmi Rocket

Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, the sports drama will feature actor Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Along with Abhishek Banerjee, the movie will also star Priyanshu Painyuli, Shweta Tripathi among others. Taking to her social media, Pannu revealed the release date of the film by writing, ''Get ready to run with Rashmi in this race on and off the track. She will need you in this one 🏃🏾‍♀️🚀 #RashmiRocket ready to take off on 15th October 2021 only on @zee5.''

Inputs from ANI

Image: ANI