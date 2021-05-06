Abhishek Banerjee Pledges To Donate To COVID-19 Relief Fund On Birthday

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who shot to fame with the thriller drama series Paatal Lok, recently informed about doing his part towards helping the people amid the second COVID-19 wave. Abhishek who turned 36 on May 5, took to Instagram and penned a note while informing about donating his bit to Swasth, a not-for-profit initiative, and ACT Grants which is focussing on healthcare and COVID-relief.

Abhishek Banerjee pledges to donate on his birthday

The note shared by the actor read that he has pledged to support the healthcare system of the country by starting to provide oxygen supply which is the need of the hour. He further wrote that the NGO is currently working to ‘procure oxygen concentrators and deploying them in hospitals pan-India.’ He further requested his fans to step up and donate in whatever way they can to save a single life. At last, he concluded the post and wrote, “Together we can save lives and bring much-needed relief to thousands of Indian families.” He captioned the note and wrote, “Please come forward and donate whatever you guys can & if you can’t forward it to those who can. Scan the QR code or click the link in bio @actgrants #IndiaFightsCorona #oxygen #donate" The Bala actor who has earlier expressed his true belief in giving it back to society in whatever manner he can, has undoubtedly taken a step towards the same with this fundraising initiative.

Meanwhile, the actor who shot to fame with light-hearted movies like Stree, Bala, and Dream Girl cemented his position as a comedy star, has an amazing lineup ahead. He will next be seen in Dostana 2, Akarsh Khurana's Rashmi Rocket, Amar Kaushik's Bhediya, Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi, and Satram Ramani's Helmet. He recently featured in Netflix's Ajeeb Dastaan alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha.

COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

On May 5 the city reported 3,879 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the total active cases to 51,472. The number of recoveries reported stood at 3,686, which summed up the total recoveries to 5,98,545 while the death reported stood at 77, which summed up the death toll to 13,547. The total number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic is 6,65,299.

(Image credit: NOWITSABHI/ Instgaram/ PTI)

