Abhishek Banerjee resumes work as lockdown eases, says 'feeling like a newbie again'

After the lockdown restrictions were eased down by the government along with a special set of guidelines and SOP's, people are getting back to work especially in the entertainment industry. Adhering to the new normal, several poduction houses have resumed work and are working with minimum crew on the sets. Recently, actor Abhishek Banerjee has restarted work with an ad shoot.

Abhishek Banerjee resumes work amid the pandemic

The Paatal Lok actor shared his experience of getting back to work and compared it with feeling like a newbie. Sharing his experience, the actor said in a press statement that, “It feels great to be back on sets! I am by experiencing this new shooting environment. I must appreciate the production houses and their crew for ensuring all the rules are followed and safety precautions were kept in place. From sanitizing everything around you after every five minutes to maintaining the decorum of wearing a mask the time, each and everyone present on the sets has diligently followed all rules. Moreover, it feels amazing to finally have interacted with people in person after so many days and to be back in action!”

Gaining widespread recognition after essaying the role of Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok, casting director-actor Abhishek Banerjee has undeniably carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. From taking up small or supporting roles in several Bollywood films to becoming a sought-after actor of the digital world, Banerjee has surely come a long way.

The actor also earned much appreciation for his act as Subodh, a cold-blooded compounder in the series Mirzapur. With the date of the series' second run having been announced sometime back, it seems that the actor cannot hold on to its excitemnet regarding the show. Earlier, he shared a picture from the sets of the previous chater of the show on his Instagram where he can be seen striking a pose with the star cast of the much-loed show. While captioning the post, he wrote how much he is missing the show and is waiting for the premiere of the sequel. Abhishek will soon be seen in Helmet with Aparshakti Khurana, Anurita Jha amongst others.

