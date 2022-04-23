Abhishek Banerjee recently announced that his short film Vakeel Babu has been selected for the New York Indian Film Festival 2022. The Paatal Lok star stated that he's 'absolutely thrilled' about the news, stating the film holds a special place in his heart. Directed by Sumit Purohit, the film revolves around a lawyer Shiraz Hassan as he "rediscovers his purpose in the judicial system after being distracted with chasing success through his digital video channel."

Coming after in-depth research on legal hurdles faced by victims of gender-based violence, the makers of Vakeel Babu state that the film aims to "drive the conversation on the essential role lawyers play in the lives of clients seeking justice."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abishek announced the latest feat alongside a detailed caption about the film. "Absolutely thrilled to share that we are travelling to the prestigious stage of @nyindianfilmfest for our USA premiere," he wrote and added how the entire team is proud to see the film go places. "Here's to championing more stories at Civic Studios with partners like @traintripper Train Tripper Films that empower us to build a better world!" he lastly iterated.

The film comes from Sam Purohit, who has to his credit projects like Scam 1993, which made its way to the BAFTA 2020-21. Gujarati and Hindi TV and theatre actor Bhamini Oza Gandhi and Raees, Little Things, and Amu fame Loveleen Mishra also feature in the film in pivotal roles. It has been bankrolled by Anushka Shah.

Abhishek Banerjee is known for taking on pertinent roles in projects like Paatal Lok, Mirzapur, Stree, and Bala among others. He will now be seen in Vikrant Deshmukh's directorial Nazarandaaz, which has been produced by Lakshman Uttekar and Karishma Sharma's company Kathputli films with T-Series. It also stars Kumud Mishra and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Recently announcing the project's wrap, Abhishek wrote, "When the entire team is united towards achieving a goal.. they achieve it quickly and obstacles become opportunity..thanks to each and everyone who worked on this film and to those who supported it unconditionally."

