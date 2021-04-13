Abhishek Responds After Man Accuses Sophie Of Taking Bribe For Tweeting About The Big Bull

Trust Abhishek Bachchan to politely respond to haters on social media. In yet another instance, Bachchan replied to a man who accused Sophie Choudry of taking a bribe for tweeting in favour of 'The Big Bull'.

A man tweeted, "Are you getting paid to tweet this because The Big Bull is one of the worst things on TV." Abhishek responded, "Wait...what??? Sophie you should've told me. Not fair!!! I would've paid you for all the previous tweets too. Come on!"

Director Kookie Gulati also wrote sarcastically, "With the kind of reactions we are getting seems like someone has paid you to write this" [sic] Abhishek Bachchan who is known for his witty remarks and sarcastic comments on social media recently also replied to a fan who was quite disappointed with his acting in the latest film. The fan further mentioned that the actor has let down many with his acting in the film. Abhishek, who is often seen responding to critical views and negative tweets, graciously thanked the fan for sparing some time to watch his film and also promised to work even harder in his upcoming films.

Just watched #TheBigBull .. Thoroughly enjoyed it!! And how frikkin brilliant are you @juniorbachchan ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ Totally imbibed the character from the body language to every expression. Nailed it! One of my favourite performances of yours! Congrats to you & the team @kookievgulati pic.twitter.com/vT1cpfq3Wb — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) April 11, 2021

L0l are you getting paid to tweet this coz big bull is one of the worst things on tv — Mohd Nadeem (@Nadeem181987) April 12, 2021

Wait… what??? Sophie you should have told me. Not fair!!! I would have paid you for all the previous tweets to. Come on! ðŸ¤¦ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 12, 2021

With the kind of reactions we are getting seems like someone has paid you to write this ðŸ˜‚ — Kookie Gulati (@kookievgulati) April 12, 2021

The film, directed by Kookie Gulati shows Abhishek plays Hemant Shah, a character inspired by the tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta. In the run-up to the film's release, Abhishek received questions from fans about how it would hold up against the last year's streaming series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Abhishek insisted that the film's approach to the story was vastly different.