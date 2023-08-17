Abhishek Says He Learned 'loyalty' From Mother Jaya Bachchan: People Quit Relationships...

Abhishek Bachchan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Ghoomer. In the film, the actor plays a cricket coach to Saiyami Kher, a para-athlete who has lost one arm. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the lessons he learned from his parents - Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan.

Ghoomer also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

The sports drama is helmed by R Balki.

Ghoomer is slated to hit the theatres on August 18.

'There are certain values my mother lives by,' says Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek appeared on Raj Shamani's podcast and revealed that he learned the "importance of loyalty" from his mother, and his father, he learned how to be "punctual and dutiful". Calling himself fortunate to have grown around women, the actor said, "There are certain values that I see my mother live by; honour, loyalty, principles, which sadly are values we may be losing, slowly.”

Backing his statement, Abhishek said that nowadays, nobody thinks about loyalty and is concerned about what they would gain from a relationship. If there is nothing to gain, they drop out and move on.

(Abhishek Bachchan learned loyalty and discipline from his parents | Image: X)

Speaking about what he learned from his father, Amitabh Bachchan, the Guru actor said he gets "discipline and duty". He added that his father taught him to value others' time, "If you don’t respect time, time’s not going to respect you."

'You’ve just met the wrong people,' says Abhishek Bachchan

When asked if actors are usually late, to this, he replied, "No" and added that his family is always on time. The people he works with are usually on time. "You’ve just met the wrong people, I guess. My family is always on time. I feel the younger generation of actors is very conscientious of that," the actor concluded. Amitabh Bachchan has a cameo appearance in Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer.