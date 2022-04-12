Abhishek Says 'parents Didn't Allow' Him To Ride Bikes Before 'Dhoom'; 'John Taught Me'

John Abraham, according to Abhishek Bachchan, was the one who taught him how to ride a bike. According to the actor, his parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan forbade him from riding a bike due to safety concerns. However, when they co-starred in the 2004 action thriller Dhoom, he had to learn it from John.

The film, which starred Abhishek Bachchan as a cop Jai Dixit and John Abraham as heist gang leader Kabir Sharma, featured a lot of motorcycles. The ensemble had to learn the film's various scenes and stunts on bikes before filming began. Uday Chopra, who played a bike racer turned cop in the film, travelled to England to train with experienced stunt riders, according to Abhishek. Meanwhile, John took on the task of teaching him how to ride a horse, explained Abhishek Bachchan while speaking with Mashable India.

Abhishek also revealed how his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan never allowed him to ride because they were scared. It was during the shoot of Dhoom that John taught Abhishek to ride a bike. He also added that John used to ride with him and teach him. Remembering the old days, the Dasvi actor recalled his old days when John used to live in Bandra, and he would ride all the way back to Juhu with him, where the former stays.

The 46-years-old actor also remembers how John would motivate him by saying ‘baba, just remember, you have to be very responsible, this (chassis) is what you are riding on.'

When John use to reward Abhishek with chocolates

While they were filming the second portion of the film in Goa, Abhishek recollected how John used to reward him with chocolates if he did well in the scenes involving bikes. He also remembers how their first night at the hotel, his valet approached him and offered him chocolates. John Abraham often praises the efforts of Abhishek by saying, 'baba excellent work, baba fantastic,' and giving the same chocolates. This had made John his favourite person. However, the actor later realized that he had gained 7 kgs by the end of the schedule.

Abhishek and John are close friends and worked together in the 2008 film Dostana. They affectionately refer to one another as 'mama,' according to Abhishek. Dasvi, Abhishek's latest film, is a social comedy that was released on April 7 on Netflix and Jio Cinema and is currently receiving praise for its story. John was most recently seen in Attack, an action thriller he co-produced and released on April 1.