Abhishek Singhvi Chides Netflix For 'woke Content Ignorance' As Hotstar Storms Ahead

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on May 12 took a dig at Netflix by highlighting its rival OTT giant Disney Plus Hotstar's four million new subscribers gain in recent times. Netflix lost some 2,00,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, causing its shares to plunge 25%. The streaming service, in its quarterly earnings report, claimed that the company witnessed this humongous loss for the first time in more than a decade.

Now, Abhishek Singhvi, who is a third time Member of Parliament, shed light on the new feat achieved by Disney Plus Hostar, thereby taking a dig at Netflix's loss.

'Rise is due to ignorance of woke content unlike Netflix': Abhishek Singhvi

The Congress spokesperson claims that the Hostar's 'unprecendented' rise is due to the OTT giant's ignorance of 'woke content'. "Hotstar fetches over 4mn new subscribers for Disney Plus. The reason for such unprecedented rise is in part due to their absolute ignorance of woke content, unlike Netflix. That's how you run a business," tweeted Singhvi.

Hotstar fetches over 4mn new subscribers for Disney Plus. The reason for such unprecedented rise is in part due to their absolute ignorance of woke content unlike Netflix. That's how you run a business. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 12, 2022

Elon Musk on why Netflix has become unwatchable

Previously, Tesla owner Elon Musk also weighed in on Netflix's subscribers loss blaming its content to be the sole reason for the problem. "The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable," tweeted the SpaceX mogul.

The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

Netflix loses 200K Subscribers

Netflix's customer base fell by 2,00,000 subscribers during the January-March period, the company addressed the problem predicting another two million subscribers loss in April-June. In a previous letter to shareholders, Netflix claimed that its withdrawal of services in Russia amid the ongoing war has resulted in a loss of 7,00,000 subscribers. “Macro factors, including sluggish economic growth, increasing inflation, geopolitical events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and some continued disruption from COVID are likely having an impact as well,” said the company.

Netflix garners criticism for 'woke content'

The OTT giant has been garnering criticism for 'woke content' which some deem to be provocative. Earlier this year, the streaming service released He's Expecting', a Japanese-language comedy-drama that narrates the life of a man who becomes pregnant. The documentary 'Vikings: Valhalla' was condemned for objectifying women as Viking warriors. 'Dear White People', a series about black students' depiction at an Ivy League colleague faced flak for the racist portrayal of white people.

In India, recently Mai caused a stir, leaving Twitter divided, with many calling it a propaganda series. Last year, the giant garnered massive heat from LGBTQ activists for not censoring Dave Chappelle's standup special that consisted of controversial comments about transgender people.

Image: PTI/Unsplash