Abhishek Talks About Amitabh Bachchan's Struggle In Bollywood; Says 'he Has Paid His Dues'

Abhishek Bachchan's recently released crime thriller Bob Biswas is winning over the audiences, with his contact killer avatar proving the star's acting mettle like no other. Ahead of its release, Amitabh Bachchan was seen cheering for his son's OTT venture and feeling proud of what he has pulled off. Abhishek Bachchan has come a long way since his Bollywood debut with JP Dutta's Refugee, and after all these years the actor still acknowledges the place of 'immense privilege' he comes from, courtesy his father, who continues to excel in the entertainment industry at the age of 80.

In a recent appearance on the podcast The Ranveer Show, Abhishek noted that he's very appreciative and aware of his privilege and works his 'rear end off every day' to not disrespect his lineage.

Abhishek on Amitabh Bachchan's Bollywood struggle

He further quipped that the lineage has been given to him by a hard-working man, who left a well-paying job in Kolkata to pursue his dreams in Mumbai. Jr Bachchan stated that Big B slept on the bench of Marine Drive for nights, lost a film contest, got rejected by All India Radio, and despite all his struggles, paved a way for himself. The Guru actor says his father has 'paid his dues' and continues to work at the age of 80.

Sharing a personal incident, Abhishek stated that since Amitabh's near-fatal accident in 1982, the latter religiously meets his fans outside his residence every Sunday. He once asked his father how it felt to have these people gathering every week to catch a glimpse of him, to which the latter responded 'Do you think they’ll come next Sunday?'. This instance, as per Abhishek, proved that despite reaching unparalleled success, one can't be complacent. 'He's the Amitabh Bachchan', he quipped while noting that there's 'not a bigger star and a better actor than him in the world'.

Meanwhile, Abhishek's latest film Bob Biswas comes as a spinoff to Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 thriller, Kahaani, and chronicles the spine chilling tale of the cold-blooded murderer, who leads a dual life. It also stars Chitrangada Singh, Paran Bandopadhyay, Ronith Arora and others in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BACHCHAN)