Abhishek's 'Dasvi' Trailer Mentions Deepika Padukone In Hilarious Scene; Latter Reacts

Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone had last starred together in the film Happy New Year almost right years ago. The duo might not have worked together since then, but the latter found a mention in the Guru actor's latest film Dasvi in a hilarious scene.

The Gehraiyaan star was impressed by her former co-star's mention of her name in the trailer, and extended her gratitude for the mention.

Dasvi revolves around a Haryana Chief Minister, played by Abhishek Bachchan, attempting to clear his Class 10 examinations from jail. The leader feels inspired to study after being called 'uneducated' by the police officer, played by Yami Gautam. The trailer featured visuals of the character Ganga Ram Chaudhary trying to study and clear the exam.

In the last scene in the trailer, a man tests Ganga Ram Chaudhary's English, and asks him a few active-to-passive voice questions. He answered the first question correctly, making "The batsman hit the ball for a six" into 'The ball was hit for a six by the batsman."

However, when he was asked, "Ranveer loves Deepika', he gets carried away and answers, "Everybody loves Deepika."

Deepika shared the trailer on her Instagram stories and thanked the team of Dasvi for the love. The Cocktail star also wished the best to the team.

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and the actress shares a good report with the producer-director, starring in his production Cocktail. She had also shot a special dance number in his directorial debut Raabta too.

Dasvi to release on April 7

Dasvi will be releasing on April 7 on Netflix and JioCinema.

Meanwhile, Dasvi also stars Nimrat Kaur in the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary's wife. After he gets arrested in the case, he entrusts the responsibility of the CM post to her. However, she not just enjoys the freedom, but also is keen to hold on to her post even if her husband will get released.

The film has been directed by Tushar Jalota. The movie has been written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Layzell.