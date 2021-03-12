Abhsiehk Kapoor recalls 'Kedarnath' shooting on Shivratri, fans say 'we miss you Sushant'

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, director Abhishek Kapoor looked back at the time when he had directed the film Kedarnath featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. The director took to Instagram and shared a video while focusing on the mystic Kedarnath shrines and defining the beauty of the place through his lens. The video that showed several sequences from the making of the film showing the two lead stars along with the director, left fans remembering Sushant Singh Rajput and his spectacular work in films.

Abhishek Kapoor's video on Mahashivratri

The video began with the director explaining the magic he witnessed in the air of Kedarnath and how it attracted him to shoot the entire film. The short clip showed several stills of the temples and their adjoining areas with snow-clad mountains. In the video, the Kai Po Che actor said, “There are so many people around the world who visit the place to find God and they do this long journey while climbing the mountains.” Sushant with Sara was also spotted in the video rehearsing for some scenes at certain beautiful spots of the place that just exuberated the mystic hues. “Best wishes to all of you on Maha Shivaratri. Jai Bhole Nath. Everywhere Shiva,” he wrote while captioning the video.

As soon as Abhishek Kapoor shared the video, scores of his fans were quick enough to comment below and shared their memories of Sushant Singh Rajput in the film. Some hailed his talented skills while others miss his onscreen presence. One of the users wrote that this film will always remind him of Sushant. Another wrote, “It's not just a movie, it's an emotion. Closest to my heart.Jai Shiv Shambhoo!” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Miss you Sushant.”Meanwhile, the story of the film revolves around Mansoor, a reserved Muslim porter played by Sushant Singh Rajput falls in love with Mukku played by Sara Ali Khan the beautiful and rebellious daughter of a Hindu priest. But their love is put to the test amid misunderstandings and nature's wrath.







