'Absolutely Stunning': Suniel Shetty Is All Praises For Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's Collab

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are known for their adorable posts about each other on social media. The rumoured couple regularly shares pictures with each other. Recently, Athiya and Rahul teamed up for a photoshoot that they did for a luxury eyewear brand. This is the first time the two have worked together. Athiya Shetty’s father Suniel Shetty also took to his Instagram handle and praised Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s new avatar calling them ‘absolutely stunning’.

Suniel Shetty calls daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul 'absolutely stunning'

Suniel Shetty is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram. He regularly shares updates about his life for his 2.3 million-strong Instagram family. The Hera Pheri actor recently shared a video of his daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul as they shot a new commercial video for a luxury eyewear brand. In the video, the duo is seen posing in glamorous looks. In the caption of the post, Suniel Shetty was all praises for both Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. He captioned the post by saying, “Absolutely stunning you both look in this brand new avatar @athiyashetty and @rahulkl !!! 🖤🖤” Here is a look at Suniel Shetty’s Instagram post about his daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul.

Netizens react to Suniel Shetty's Instagram post

As soon as he shared the post on his Instagram, a lot of fans took the comments section by storm. Fans of Suniel Shetty's daughter and her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul praised the duo with heart and fire emojis. Various celebrities like Sonu Sood, Bhakhtyar Irani, Ronit Bose Roy also commented on the post with heart emojis. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty also dropped in comments on Suniel Shetty’s post. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Suniel Shetty’s Instagram post.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's relationship

Rumours about Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's relationship have been doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. The duo is often seen trending on social media platforms for their adorable Instagram exchanges. Various fans have also been calling them ‘Rahiya’ as an amalgamation of their names. Suniel Shetty’s video and caption have further increased speculations about their relationship. However, the duo is yet to confirm their relationship. KL Rahul celebrated his 29th birthday in April this year. Athiya Shetty had shared a series of pictures to wish the cricketer on his birthday. She had captioned the picture as, “Grateful for you, happy birthday” Here is a look at Athiya Shetty’s Instagram post.

