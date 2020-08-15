Accessed: Unseen June 14 Footage Shows 'mystery Woman', Sushant’s Family Raises Questions

As the Centre and Bihar government demand for a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in the Supreme Court, Republic TV on Saturday, have accessed several videos and photographs from June 14 - the day the actor was found dead in his Bandra residence. The video shows a man dressed in black, holding a black bag, standing in what appears to be the vicinity of Sushant's body. He later brings the bag downstairs almost alongside the actor's body as the Mumbai police investigate the scene. In another video, a girl in a blue T-shirt is seen entering the building premises in the presence of the Mumbai police and talking to a man dressed in black like the man seen with the black bag, however, the bag is not in sight.

Video from June 14 accessed

Questioning the identity of the unknown girl and the man with the bag, Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh said, " If there is somebody from the house is seen moving something it is suspicious. If he is talking to some girl and then she disappears, it is very suspicious. The identity of the girl will have to be found out".

Centre files affidavit in SC

On Thursday, the Centre filed submissions seeking a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh’s Rajput death in the Supreme Court. The affidavit accessed by Republic TV, claimed that two cases on the same issue were not pending in two states (Bihar and Maharashtra). While the CBI has filed an FIR based on the Bihar government's recommendation, the Maharashtra government has maintained that the state police was capable to probe the case.

Pointing out that the Maharashtra police had not filed an FIR in the case yet, the Centre argued that the '56 statements recorded' by the state police had no backing in law in the absence of an 'investigation'. The affidavit also claimed that until the Mumbai police can start an investigation after filing an FIR, it does not get jurisdiction to record statements. Hence , the Centre has asked the SC to allow the CBI to investigate the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput death

The Mumbai police have asserted that it has questioned 56 people till date including - Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand. The 34-year old actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. Disha Salian - Rajput's former manager died on June 8 allegedly after falling off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai.

