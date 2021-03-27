'Acharya': Chiranjeevi Unveils Son Ram Charan's Fierce First Look As Siddha

Just a day after actor Ram Charan's birthday, his father and Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela surprised the fans with the first look poster of the upcoming film Acharya. Coming together for the first time in a film, the father-son duo is creating a powerful vibe with their on-screen presence in the poster. Ram Charan is seen sporting a beard and mustache and walks with arms along with his chief Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi shares first look poster of Ram Charan

Apart from sharing the poster, the megastar revealed that the film is expected to hit the screens on May 13. The film is directed by Koritala Siva. Charan will be seen playing the role of Siddha in the film. "Acharya "Siddha" ...#HappyBirthdayRamcharan," Chiranjeevi wrote along with the poster on Twitter. Scores of their fans were quick enough to appreciate the father-son's look on the poster. Sending in their love and wishes, one of the netizens wrote, " Birthday wishes to the sweetest & supremely talented Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan. From Superstar @UrstrulyMahesh Fans!!" Another user wrote, " Eye feast for fans....." A third chimed in and wrote, "Awesome Boss and little Boss Folded hands."

Jointly produced by Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments, Acharya will have Pooja Hegde playing Ram Charan's love interest. South diva Kajal Aggarwal, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, Tanikella Bharani, and Jisshu Sengupta will also feature in the film. According to several media reports, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep is also expected to be a part of the extensive starcast. Apart from Acharya, Ram Charan on March 26, mesmerised his fans while sharig his first looks from the upcoming big project RRR. The actor who will be seen playing Alluri Sita Ramaraju in the film, was seen portraying great valour and strength on the poster. Chiranjeevi who was in awe of his son's work in the movie, quickly hailed his looks and expressed hsi excitemnet to look forward for the film. "Just one word ... ASTONISHING #AlluriSitaRamaRaju #RRR," he tweeted.



(Image credit: Twitter/ Facebook)