Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer upcoming film Acharya has been creating significant buzz among the fans prior to its release. With just three days left for the release, makers are fuelling the anticipation by releasing stills from the film. Ater Ram and Chiranjeevi, actor Sonu Sood who plays a key role in the film, shared his stills from the forthcoming movie.

Acharya is helmed by Koratala Siva and has Ram Charan sharing the screen with his father Chiranjeevi. Apart from the duo, Pooja Hegde will be seen playing a significant role. For the unversed, Kajal Aggarwal's scenes were removed from the film after the director was not satisfied with some of the scenes.

Sonu Sood shares stills from Acharya

Now, with just a few days left for the release, as fans are excited to catch a glimpse of Ram again on the big screen after RRR, actor Sonu Sood dropped his intriguing looks from the film. In one of the stills, Sood can be seen wearing a brown shirt with long hair as he stares at the camera. In other stills, Sonu Sood can be seen dressed as a priest as he dons red colour on his face with a red shawl wrapped around his body.

Going by the stills, it seems that the actor will be seen essaying a challenging role that is sure to bring out the best in him. Other than this, his popularity among the masses and the title of 'messiah' that has been bestowed on him, will help with the box office numbers of the film. Notably, Acharya is touted to be the return of Sood to negative-shade characters after a brief hiatus.

While sharing his stills, the actor wrote, " Get ready for some Action #acharya." Fans were quick enough to react to the stills while hailing the actor. One of the users wrote, " Sonu Sood looks like an angry Brahman." Another user hailed his looks and wrote, "awesome look sirji." A third user chimed in and wrote, " The real acting stardom in real-world as well on camera that you have made by your existence will never going to be fade away till infinity..." Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Acharya, the actor will also be seen in period drama Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumara and debutant Manushi Chillar.

IMAGE: Twitter/PenMovies/PTI