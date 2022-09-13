Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to co-star in the forthcoming crime thriller Vikram Vedha. The movie, which is the official remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, will mark Roshan's first film in the past three years. While the film is now less than a month away from its release, its makers held a trailer launch event last week, which was attended by the cast and many viewers. The War star recently dropped some glimpses of the event and thanked his fans for attending the event.

Hrithik Roshan graced the trailer launch event of Vikram Vedha in an all-black outfit, which he paired with a white printed shirt. The actor was accompanied by the film's cast, including Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and the director duo Pushkar and Gayathri. However, Saif Ali Khan was not present at the event.

Taking to his social media handle, the actor dropped a video montage featuring several glimpses of the event. In the clip, the Bang Bang star addressed the audience at the event and could be heard saying, "Every film has its own destiny and it's very very lovely and beautiful to see that you all are starting to believe in it as well." After the trailer's screening, the actor asked the viewers, "Achhi lagi ke nahi? (Did you like it?)." Responding to his question, the actor's fans cheered for him. As Roshan shared the stage with the film's team, he said, "We have definitely given our very best and we believe in the film."

In the caption, Hrithik Roshan thanked his fans for attending the trailer launch event of Vikram Vedha and showering the film's team with love. He wrote, "To be surrounded by all your love is truly a blessing! Thank you to all you beautiful people for attending the #VikramVedhaTrailer preview and empowering us with your love & cheer." Roshan's actor-girlfriend Saba Azad sent him love and power via the comment section. Preity Zinta wrote, "Wow !!! Cannot wait to see it," while Sonali Bendre commented, "Amazing!!!."

More about Vikram Vedha

Helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri, Vikram Vedha is the official remake of the director duo's Tamil film which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. In the movie, while Hrithik Roshan will play the role of a gangster named Vedha, Saif Ali Khan will step into the shoes of a fierce cop named Vikram. The film is set to arrive in the theatres on September 30.