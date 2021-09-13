Actor Ajay Devgn Wishes Son Yug On 11th Birthday, Pens Heartwarming Note For Him

Actor Ajay Devgn posted a heartfelt message on social media for his son Yug, wishing him on his 11th birthday, on Monday, 13 September.

The Golmaal star recalled the 'happy times' he enjoys with his son and took to Instagram to pen a special message for Yug.

Ajay Devgn's special birthday message

Ajay shared a snap of Yug peacefully sleeping and wrote that just being around the young one was 'happy times' for him. He said that he could not wait for him to wake up so that he would "blow the candle" and get the celebrations going.

Netizens also conveyed their birthday wishes to the younger Devgn child and posted celebratory and love-struck emojis on Ajay's post.

Ajay and his wife, actor Kajol, who got married on 24 February 1999 welcomed Yug into their lives in 2010.

During Yug's 10th birthday last year, Ajay had shared snaps of him ploughing and planting a tree. Yug is also passionate about photography. Ajay had once shared a snap of him staring into a film camera and termed it as a 'staring competition'.

Yug also regularly takes pictures of his star parents. Both Kajol and Ajay Devgn have often shared snaps or videos captured by Yug.

The 11-year-old had also amazed netizens with a video where he could be seen performing fitness exercises.

Though it is too early to tell if Yug would take up filmmaking or acting, one thing that is often spoken about is that his sister Nysa could be joining the film industry soon. The teenager, who studied in Singapore, grabs the attention of the paparazzi, who regularly photograph her whenever she goes around the city.

One of her recent appearances was at the screening of her father's last film Bhuj: The Pride of India. She was seen with Kajol at that time.