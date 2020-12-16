Actor Akshay Sharma accused of sexual harassment, sent non-co operation directive

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a non co-operation directive against actor and singer Akshay Sharma. He has been accused of sexual harassment by a female director. The directive will last a year for failing to respond to notices on the allegations.

In the notice issued to Akshay Sharma, the FWICE informed of receiving a letter from their affiliate organisation Indian Film & Television Directors Association (IFTDA ). The IFTDA recommended a One-Year Non-Co-operation Directive against him for failure to make an appearance in the POSH enquiry against the complaint by the member director.

“The allegations in the complaint are serious instances of sexual harassment on 31st July, 2018,” it read along with allegations from the female director on ‘abuse of power’ by Sharma when she visited him for a singing lesson.

“You were provided three opportunities, but your refusal to reply to the allegations was a willful violation of the law and blatant non-cooperation with the legal mandate of the trade union to provide a safe and secure workplace for its women employees and members," the letter ready.

Good on you IFTDA!! Looks like a sexual harassment complaint was received and due action taken.



A while ago, the Dubbing Union headed by Datuk Radha Ravi received a sexual harassment complaint against a studio engineer in Kodambakkam.



Guess what they did? Nothing :) pic.twitter.com/vC8LWZOKQ9 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 16, 2020

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who is a #Metoo activist, and has made allegations against veteran lyricist Vairamuthu in the past, praised the IFTDA for the action. Citing the case, she expressed her displeasure about their lack of action by a dubbing union against a studio engineer, despite a complaint.

