Actor Amit Mistry Dies Of Cardiac Arrest; Soha Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao Pay Respects

Popular Gujarati and Hindi film actor Amit Mistry, known for starring in films like Shor In The City, Bey Yaar, and Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits, died on Friday following cardiac arrest, his manager said. Soha Ali Khan and Rajkummar Rao took to their social media handle to express condolence.

Soha shared a picture of Mistry and wrote, "Gone too soon my friend. We were collaborating on something exciting together and you were shining in it. We will miss you tremendously. My deepest condolences to the loved ones you leave behind." Rao on the other said, "Rest in peace brother. A noble man, a great talent. Gone too soon."

The 47-year-old actor was at his residence in Andheri with his mother when he breathed his last at around 9.30 AM.

"He woke up, had his breakfast, and even exercised before he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was absolutely fit and fine. Amit had no underlining medical condition. It's an absolutely shocking news," the actor's manager Maharshi Desai told PTI.

Mistry is survived by his mother. The actor was a prominent face in the Gujarati theatre circuit.

His work in Hindi films like Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, and especially his collaborations with filmmaker Raj-DK including 99, Shor In The City, and A Gentleman got him wider attention.

Mistry also earned acclaim in last year's hit series "Bandish Bandits" playing musician Devendra Rathod. His TV credits include popular show "Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen".

Mistry's sudden death shocked his colleagues and industry people. Directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who worked with Mistry in most of their projects, said the actor will be missed. "Devastated that Amit Mistry is no more! He was very special to us! Kuber (99), Tipu (SITC), Jignesh (A Gentleman), Prakhaand Pandit (current series)...in every script of ours, we subconsciously wrote a part for him. Heartbroken! Every time we write a script, he will be missed," the director duo tweeted.

"We always used to boast that Amit was our discovery. He always brought such freshness and joy to any character he played. In fact, we have a set standing, shoot paused due to lockdown... it's going to be miserable going back to it. These are terrible times!," they added.

(With PTI inputs)