Last Updated:

Veteran Actor Annu Kapoor Discharged From Hospital, Condition Stable

Annu Kapoor was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital after he complained of chest pain four days ago.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Image: Instagram/@annukapoor

Image: Instagram/@annukapoor


Film actor Annu Kapoor, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi after he complained of chest pain four days ago, was discharged on Sunday, doctors said.

He was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of January 26.

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital), Kapoor complained of chest discomfort and he has been discharged Sunday.

He underwent treatment under a cardiology team comprising Dr J P S Sawhney, Dr Rajneesh Jain, Dr Rajiv Passey, Dr BS Vivek and Dr Sushant Wattal, the hospital said in a statement.

According to Dr Jain, co-director of cath lab and head of the unit, under whom the actor was admitted, "Kapoor was discharged today in a stable condition." 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT