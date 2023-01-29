Veteran Actor Annu Kapoor Discharged From Hospital, Condition Stable

Film actor Annu Kapoor, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi after he complained of chest pain four days ago, was discharged on Sunday, doctors said.

He was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of January 26.

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital), Kapoor complained of chest discomfort and he has been discharged Sunday.

He underwent treatment under a cardiology team comprising Dr J P S Sawhney, Dr Rajneesh Jain, Dr Rajiv Passey, Dr BS Vivek and Dr Sushant Wattal, the hospital said in a statement.

According to Dr Jain, co-director of cath lab and head of the unit, under whom the actor was admitted, "Kapoor was discharged today in a stable condition."

