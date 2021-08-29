Last Updated:

Actor Armaan Kohli Sent To One-day NCB Custody By Mumbai Court In Drugs Case

Apart from Armaan Kohli, drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh, who had been arrested earlier in the same case was also sent to the custody of the NCB for a day.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Armaan Kohli

Image: ArmaanKohliOfficial- Instagram


Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli has been sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody for one day following the seizure of drugs at his residence. The Mumbai court has also sent drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh to NCB custody for a day. On Sunday, the actor's Mumbai residence was raided based on the information of the arrested drug peddler. After drugs were recovered from his residence, Kohli was detained for questioning under the NDPS Act. 

Armaan Kohli sent to NCB custody 

According to the NCB, Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by the agency. NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede informed that the actor was taken into custody for questioning under the NDPS Act and that the investigation was still ongoing. After nearly 12 hours of interrogation, he was arrested by the agency on Sunday morning. 

Following his arrest, Armaan Kohli was produced before a local court in Mumbai. The court granted 1-day custody of the actor to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further questioning. Drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh, who had earlier been arrested in the same case, was also sent to the custody of the NCB for a day. Both will be produced again before the court on August 30, Monday. 

READ | Radhika Madan takes cue from Armaan Kohli and flaunts her 'Jaani Dushman' shades; See here

Armaan Kohli arrested in drugs case

According to sources at NCB, Arman Kohli’s name popped up when multiple raids took place across the city, and one drug peddler was arrested and was found to have Bollywood links. It has been said that this person was taken along for raids, and he was also known to provide models to several Bollywood celebrities. Following this, Armaan Kohli, known for his roles in movies such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (Mumbai) team on Saturday. At around 8 pm, he was taken to NCB's Ballad Pier office. 

READ | NCB raids Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli’s residence, alleged drug peddler taken along

 

READ | 'Armaan Kohli searched under NDPS Act, questioning still ongoing': NCB
READ | Actor Armaan Kohli arrested by the NCB after 12 hours of Interrogation in drugs case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND