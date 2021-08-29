Actor Armaan Kohli Sent To One-day NCB Custody By Mumbai Court In Drugs Case

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli has been sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody for one day following the seizure of drugs at his residence. The Mumbai court has also sent drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh to NCB custody for a day. On Sunday, the actor's Mumbai residence was raided based on the information of the arrested drug peddler. After drugs were recovered from his residence, Kohli was detained for questioning under the NDPS Act.

Armaan Kohli sent to NCB custody

According to the NCB, Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by the agency. NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede informed that the actor was taken into custody for questioning under the NDPS Act and that the investigation was still ongoing. After nearly 12 hours of interrogation, he was arrested by the agency on Sunday morning.

Following his arrest, Armaan Kohli was produced before a local court in Mumbai. The court granted 1-day custody of the actor to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further questioning. Drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh, who had earlier been arrested in the same case, was also sent to the custody of the NCB for a day. Both will be produced again before the court on August 30, Monday.

Armaan Kohli arrested in drugs case

According to sources at NCB, Arman Kohli’s name popped up when multiple raids took place across the city, and one drug peddler was arrested and was found to have Bollywood links. It has been said that this person was taken along for raids, and he was also known to provide models to several Bollywood celebrities. Following this, Armaan Kohli, known for his roles in movies such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (Mumbai) team on Saturday. At around 8 pm, he was taken to NCB's Ballad Pier office.