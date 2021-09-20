Actor Bijay J Anand Refuses To Get Vaccinated, Says 'not Putting Chemical Inside My Body'

When a host of Bollywood celebrities are endorsing vaccination drives while urging people to get themselves vaccinated, actor Bijay J Anand has a different take. The actor, who was last seen in the latest release Shershaah, has refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine. During a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Anand revealed that though he has lost quite a few projects on the professional front for not being vaccinated yet, he remains adamant about not getting himself vaccinated.

While giving an account of the loss he incurred this year, Anand said that he has lost two films, which were to be shot in London. Followed by that, he also lost a very big web series that would be shot in Serbia. He was supposed to receive an honour in Dubai but he cannot travel there. So, professionally, he has seen everything. He said, “Even though I’m losing work, I won’t get myself vaccinated.”

Bijay J Anand decides not to take the COVID19 vaccine

Citing his reason for not getting jabbed, the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor explains, “For me, my body is a temple, and I’m not putting chemicals inside my body. I don’t want the acting. I’m not taking the jobs, I’ve refused all of those.” Having said that, Anand admits that he does realise that he’s missing out on things. He shared that his 14-year-old daughter has got her first role in a film. She is going to London, but because both he and his wife (Sonnali Khare) aren’t vaccinated, she’s going there alone. Since Anand knows the entire unit and is familiar with the people his daughter will work with, he is okay about it. The actor who claimed London to be his second home stated that he could have gone with his wife, but it will not be possible for him since he is not vaccinated.

Apart from acting, Binay who is also a Kundalini Yoga teacher said revealed that his daughter too, is disappointed that her parents aren’t accompanying her. He told the leading daily that she was not thrilled that both of her parents could not accompany her. The actor feels that the vaccine is a political thing and probably one of the biggest scams in the history of humanity. So, he is quite clear with his stand of not getting vaccinated.

Not just Bijay, but Hollywood celebrity Nicki Minaj is also in favour of not getting vaccinated. She recently tweeted about her absence from Met Gala this year because it required attendees to get vaccinated, suggesting that she hasn’t got her shot yet. “If I get vaccinated, it won’t for the Met. It’ll be (vaccinated) once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grip your head & face…(sic)” she wrote.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Image: Instagram/@BIJAYJANAND/PIXABAY