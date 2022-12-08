Actor Dharmendra Turns 87; Wife Hema Malini Prays For 'good Health On His Birthday Today'

As veteran actor Dharmendra turned 87 on Thursday, he received lots of wishes from his fans from around the globe. However, he got the best gift from his beloved after actress and his wife Hema Malini posted wishes for him by posting two adorable photos on Twitter, where she mentioned him as, the "love of her life".

Actor Dharmendra's 87th birthday

Actors like Dharmendra have certainly given a push to the Indian film industry, especially between 1970 to 1980. As the actor celebrated his birthday, best wishes from fans and admirers were poured on social media. It has also been learnt that a special 'puja' was conducted at his home with the family members as well.

Son Bobby Deol and grandson Karan Deol shared a joint post on Instagram about how they celebrated the ceremony on his birthday. Also, daughter Esha Deol also wished him his birthday on Instagram, saying, "Happy birthday papa. Love you."

Taking to Twitter, actress Hema Malini wrote a heartfelt wish for her husband where she said, "Praying for dear Dharam ji’s good health on his birthday today Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life"

Praying for dear Dharam ji’s good health on his birthday today❤️ Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives🙏HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QkHlKaYSWV — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2022



Actor Dharmendra's filmography

One of the most prominent stars in the 70s, Dharmendra debuted with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Since then, he starred in over 300 films. Some of his major hits include Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Dream Girl, and several others. Dharmendra will be seen in two films in 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and Apne 3.