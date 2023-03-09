Actor-director Satish Kaushik's Final Journey Begins

Satish Kaushik's final journey began from his residence in Yari Road, Versova to a nearby crematorium in Mumbai. The actor-filmmaker died after suffering a cardiac arrest on March 9 in Delhi. Reports say Kaushik complained of breathlessness late in the night and called up his manager Santosh Rai, who accompanied him to a hospital in Gurugram, where he passed away.

The actor's death sparked a wave of sorrow in Bollywood. Close friends of Kaushik arrived at his residence to pay their last respects after his mortal remains were brought to Mumbai from Delhi in an air ambulance.

Anupam Kher, Ranbir Kapoor, Javed Akhtar pay respects

Among those present at Satish Kaushik's home were filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, producer Boney Kapoor, Raza Murad, Johnny Lever, Anupam Kher, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar and others. His final journey began from his residence and ended at the Versova crematorium, where he was laid to rest.

Satish Kaushik's family earlier informed on social media that his last rites will be held in the evening of March 9.