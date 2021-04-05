Actor-director Seema Pahwa Tests Positive For COVID-19, Goes Under Home Quarantine

Actor-director Seema Pahwa has contracted the COVID-19 virus and is currently under isolation. Pahwa took to her Instagram and revealed that she has tested positive.

The actress wrote, "Positive hun har baat ko le kar. Dekhlo report bhi POSITIVE hi aa gai. I am covid positive (laughing emoji) 14 days home Corentin take care." For those unaware, Seema Pahwa will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. According to the reports, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had ordered all its workers and technicians not to attend the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi for a few days, after the lead actor Alia Bhatt tested positive earlier. READ | 2,040 new COVID cases, 8 deaths in Haryana

The coronavirus pandemic seems to have hit the Hindi film industry hard with actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar among the growing number of Bollywood celebrities to have tested positive for COVID-19. Last month, R Madhavan, Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and singer Aditya Narayan among others tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, 1,03,558 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in India, pushing the tally of cases to 1,25,89,067. 478 people died due to the virus, taking the country's fatality count to 1,65,101. With Maharashtra being the most COVID-affected state at 4,52,445 cases, the Mumbai-based entertainment industry, which was trying to return to normalcy post last year's nationwide lockdown, has suffered a major blow.

Following the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays till April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays. Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during the daytime on weekdays, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)