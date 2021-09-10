Actor Govinda Begins Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations In A Unique Outfit; See Pictures

The much-awaited and one of the most loved festivals of India, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, kickstarted today. Many Bollywood celebrities have welcomed Lord Ganesha to their homes and shared glimpses of their celebrations on their social media handles. The 11-day festival, amid the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic, saw a muted celebration. However, many celebrities and people have welcomed Bappa home adhering to the pandemic protocols. Veteran actor Govinda, too, has brought the Lord Ganesha to his home and celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi.

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda has kickstarted his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as he welcomed Bappa home. The actor can be seen cheerfully posing next to the Ganesha idol. He prayed with his hands folded and flashed his bright smile. He sported an elegant red and navy blue coloured floral kurta which he paired with black trousers.

The Hero No.1 star has been known for his unique dancing skills and stylish outfits. He will be making a guest appearance on Sony Entertainment's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, along with his wife, Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja. According to Koimoi, the actor's son Yashvardhan, too, will be seen making a special appearance.

Govinda has appeared in numerous commercially successful films such as Ilzaam (1986), Love 86 (1986), Hatya (1988), Jeete Hain Shaan Se (1988), Do Qaidi (1989), Hum (1991), Aankhen (1993), Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Andolan (1995), Hero No. 1 (1997), Deewana Mastana (1997), Dulhe Raja (1998), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Anari No.1 (1999), Jodi No. 1 (2001) among others. He was last seen in 2019's Rangeela Raja.

Meanwhile, many celebrities have welcomed Lord Ganesha to their homes and are seen celebrating the festival with much enthusiasm. Actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, and others have shared snaps from their 10-day festival celebrations.

Image: VARINDER CHAWLA