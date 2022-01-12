Actor Hemant Birje, wife suffer minor injuries in road accident

Pune, Jan 11 (PTI) Bollywood actor Hemant Birje and his wife were injured after their car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday night, police said.

The car ran into the road divider near Urse toll plaza around 8 pm, said an official.

The actor and his wife suffered minor injuries while their daughter remained unhurt, said inspector Satyawan Mane of Shirgaon police outpost.

"Birje and his wife are being treated at nearby Pawana hospital," he said. PTI SPK KRK KRK KRK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)