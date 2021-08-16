Actor Ileana D'Cruz Shares 'no Filter' Throwback Beach Pictures, Fans React With Frenzy

Ileana D’Cruz is a prolific actor with a massive fan following and has over 13 million followers on Instagram. The actor who frequently stuns her fans with her stunning beach looks recently took to the social media platform to share throwback pictures from her beach days. The post immediately sent her fans in a frenzy and several liked and commented on her post.

A look at Ileana D’Cruz’s throwback beach pictures

Ileana D’Cruz recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful selfie of herself in which she can be seen sporting a cool yellow bikini with a gleeful smile on her face. The picture also gave a glimpse of how she was vacationing somewhere around the sea. The post caption said that it was her no filter beachy days look and added a blue heart emoji, a bikini emoji, and a sea emoji next to it. She even added hashtags such as #majormissing #tanned #beachbum and #takemeback in her caption.

Numerous fans reacted to D’Cruz's post and commented with heart and fire emojis to express their love and appreciation for the picture. One of the fans said how D’Cruz looked ‘sexy’, while another wondered about how someone could look so beautiful. Another fan complimented the actor and mentioned that she had a ‘beautiful smile’, while a fourth referred to her as the ‘dusky queen.’

Take a look at how some of her fans’ reacted to Ileana D’Cruz's stunning Instagram post.

As the actor has proven herself to be a water baby who loves vacationing on beaches all over the world, she often posts her bikini looks from her beach tours, and underwater adventures, leaving her fans thrilled and stunned. Ileana D’Cruz also receives tons of love and appreciation from her fans who never miss out on complimenting her. Here are some more of her stunning bikini photos that created a massive buzz among the fans on Instagram.

D’Cruz is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Unfair & Lovely in which she will be seen alongside Randeep Hooda. The movie will focus on Indians’ obsession with fair skin.

