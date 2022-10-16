Actor Jitendra Shastri Of 'Mirzapur' Fame Passes Away; Sanjay Mishra, Others Mourn Loss

Actor and theatre artist Jitendra Shastri, popular for his role as Usmaan in Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer web series Mirzapur, passed away on October 15. The news about the same was shared by his industry friends including Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Tailang and more on social media as they paid their heartfelt condolences to the Black Friday actor.

Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Tailang & more mourn the loss of Jitendra Shastri

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, actor Sanjay Mishra wrote, "Jitu Bhai aap hote to aap kuch aise bolte, 'Mishra sometimes kya hota hai naa ki, mobile mei naam reh jaata hai, aur insaan network se out ho jaata hai.' You are out of the world, but will always remain in the network of my mind and heart. Om Shanti @jitu.shastri.7." The throwback video saw both of them wishing good morning to their fans online.

Actor Rajesh Tailang, who is also a part of Mirzapur, tweeted, "Can’t believe Jitu Bhai is no more, what an amazing actor, what a wonderful human being, amazing sense of humour, got the opportunity to spend time working with him. It was my good fortune. #JitendraShastri Jitu Bhai Regards."

The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) also expressed their grief through social media. "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Jitendra Shastri, you will be missed," they wrote.

CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Jitendra Shastri pic.twitter.com/v9EwNBBR9A — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) October 15, 2022

It is pertinent to note that Jitendra Shastri was popular for his roles in films like Black Friday, Charas, Daur, Lajja and more. He received immense praise for his role as an informer in the 2019 released film India's Most Wanted.