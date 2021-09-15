Actor Nikita Rawal Robbed Of Rs 7 Lakh, Held Hostage At Gunpoint In Delhi

Actress Nikita Rawal was robbed at gunpoint near her family's residence in Delhi's Shastri Nagar recently. Rawal, who has called the event 'the most traumatic incident' of her life, was taken hostage and robbed of Rs 7 lakh at gunpoint by a group of masked men. The actress states that she thought she would die during the robbery, and it was shocking to think that she was alive today.

In an interview with PinkVilla, the actress opened up about the scary incident. She said that she was in Delhi for a shoot and was staying at her aunt's house in Shastri Nagar. At around 10 PM, when she was walking to her house, a group of masked men pulled up in a Toyota Innova and confronted the actress. Four of the men got out of the vehicle and pulled up a gun at her face. The robbers asked her to give them everything that she was carrying.

Actor Nikita Rawal robbed of Rs 7 Lakh

Nikita Rawal was forced to hand over Rs 7 lakh cash to the robbers that she had in her possession. Besides Rs 7 lakh, Nikita also gave her rings, watch, earrings, diamond pendant to the masked men. Her aunt was not present at home, and the actress decided to lock herself in her wardrobe to save her life.

She told the entertainment portal, "I still can’t get out of this trauma and can’t believe that I’m alive. I would have died if I didn’t fight it …I literally locked myself in the wardrobe to save myself ..I was home alone. My aunt was also not there. It's the most traumatic incident of my life."

Nikita Rawal has lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police and an investigation is currently underway. The actress has worked in a number of Bollywood and South Indian films such as The Hero Abhimanyu (2009) and Black and White (2008) which starred Anil Kapoor.

Image: Instagram/@Nikita_rawal