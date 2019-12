Actor Payal Rohatgi addressed the media on Thursday after being granted bail by a Rajasthan court. She narrated the whole incident about the events which led to her arrest.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.