Actor Poonam Pandey's Husband Sam Bombay Arrested After Being Charged With Assault

Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested from Mumbai on Monday after the actor lodged a complaint alleging that he assaulted her. In a statement released, the Mumbai police confirmed arresting Sam Bombay on the complaint of Poonam Pandey. The Mumbai police also said that Poonam Pandey was admitted to a hospital after Sam Bombay assaulted her.

Poonam Pandey assaulted by husband Sam Bombay

This is not the first time that Poonam Pandey has complained of assault at the hands of her husband Sam Bombay. In September 2020, a few days after the couple tied the knot, and pictures from their wedding day was shared on social media, Poonam Pandey had lodged a complaint against Sam Bombay. The complaint was filed in Goa where the couple had gone for their honeymoon, wherein the Pandey claimed that her husband had molested, threatened and assaulted her. On the basis of that complaint, the police had arrested Sam Bombay but he was released on conditional bail the very next day. Poonam Pandey had also stated that she would be ending her marriage with Sam Bombay, which was merely days old back then.

Image: Instagram/Poonam Pandey