Actor Prachi Singh Wishes Cricketer & Rumoured Boyfriend Prithvi Shaw On His Birthday

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw turned 21 on November 10 and wishing him on his special day was actor Prachi Singh. Rumour mills are abizz that the two are in a relationship, however the two haven't confirmed the same.

Prachi took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Shaw on his birthday. Her simple birthday wish got a lot of attention as it also came with a red heart emoji. See picture below —

Singh rose to prominence when she acted in a famous television serial Udaan.

Singh has been posting all sorts of comments such as heart emojis and calling Prithvi Shaw a cutie. The actress is definitely not shying away from expressing how she feels. On the other hand, Prithvi Shaw has also been actively liking her comments and replying affectionately to them. Neither of them has spoken about the equation of their relationship and only time will them what the reality is.

Meanwhile, the cricketer is currently plying his trade for the Delhi team and is an integral member of the side. This is the first time that Delhi will feature in a Dream11 IPL final. The Mumbai vs Delhi final is set to be played on Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The action of the Mumbai vs Delhi final will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). While Mumbai will play to win their record fifth title, Delhi will look to lay hands on their maiden Dream11 IPL trophy.

The last time these two teams met each other was at the same venue in Qualifier 1 where it was the Men in Blue who thrashed Delhi by 57 runs. It will be interesting to see how both sides go about their team combinations in the all-important Dream11 IPL 2020 Final. Both sides have some of the best T20 players which is why we are in for an exciting finale.

