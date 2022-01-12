Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says He's In Home Isolation

COVID-19 cases have been increasing at a rapid pace in the country with the government imposing strict restrictions to curb the spread. Every now and then we read that a lot of film and TV celebrities have been reportedly contracting Coronavirus. Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing home isolation.

Prosenjit Chatterjee tests COVID-19 positive

Taking to his Twitter handle, Prosenjit Chatterjee tweeted, 'Recently, I have tested positive for COVID-19. After consulting with my doctor, I'm currently under home isolation and hoping for a speed recovery.' Sources in the health department stated that several actors and technicians there have contracted the disease. They added that Chatterjee had complained of uneasiness, following which his samples were examined and the disease detected.

It was not long before many started pouring in love and support for the superstar as they wished for his speedy recovery. The users started commenting, "Get well soon sir, praying for your speedy recovery". "Get well soon Sir". Some wrote, "Ami sedin e amar ek bondhu r sthe discuss korchilm je... #bumba dar precautions level ta dekh ek bar... Last 2 years dhore Mumbai-Kolkata miliya kom shooting to kore ni.. Tao corona akranto hoi ni... But finally tumio aj hole..." A fan wrote, "You will be fit and fine soonest sada, take care!" "Wishing you a speedy recovery, Sir", "Sad to hear that Bumba da", "May Jagannath bless you with a steady recovery....stay blessed Wish you a speedy recovery", other fans tweeted. Prosenjit Chatterjee has also shared the same news on his Instagram handle. Many of the celebrities and film critics also wished him good health.

More on COVID-19

The number of new Coronavirus infections in the last week jumped by about 55%, although the number of deaths remained stable, the World Health Organisation said in its latest pandemic report. India has reported 1,94,720 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which means, 15.8% higher than yesterday's 1.68 lakh cases. The daily positivity rate is 11.5%, this morning's government data shows.

Image: Instagram/@prosenstar