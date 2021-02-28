Actor Rahul Roy Posts Pictures Looking Hale & Hearty; Enjoys Sandwich Amid Stroke Recovery

Ashiqui actor Rahul Roy who suffered from a brain stroke three months back during his film shoot posted a picture on social media after his routine check-up from the hospital in Mumbai. On Saturday, the 53-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a photo of his twin brother Rohit Roy along with a photograph of himself. Rahul said he is getting back in shape & looking good and showed his eagerness to be in front of the camera once again. The actor was seen having a tuna sandwich.

Rahul Roy uploaded a photo cropped with his twin brother Rohit Roy's selfie. Rahul expressed that he and Rohit are miles apart but connected. In the uploaded photo, he mentioned that it has been three months since he was admitted to the hospital at Mira Road in Mumbai. On Saturday, Rahul went there for his routine checkup and the doctors were happy & satisfied with the progress & recovery he was making. In the picture, he was seen enjoying a sandwich, which he described. He said he got this healthy treat from his sister Priyanka Roy. The sandwich was from Subway and it was filled with Tuna and veggies and it was without artificial sauces, he said. Rahul added that he is getting back on track & looking fit and expressed his longing to be back in front of the camera once again.

For his treatment, he is also using music therapy which is quite popular as a form of alternative medicine as it tries to work on the physical, emotional, cognitive, and social needs of an individual or a group of people. Rahul suffered the stroke in the hilly and high-altitude region of Kargil in Ladakh while filming in November. He was there shooting for his upcoming film LAC: Live The Battle. When Rahul suffered a brain stroke he was treated and admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and was later shifted to a private hospital at Mira Road. After making his recovery from November's stroke Rahul was discharged on January 7.

After his discharge, Rahul was seen uploading content about his recovery on his Instagram handle. He is seen posting videos on his speech & music therapy. On this, his fans wished him a speedy recovery, and some of them even shared their personal experiences with the actor.

Image Credits: Rahul Roy/ Instagram

