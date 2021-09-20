Actor Rajat Bedi Sheds Light On Car Accident, Vows To Help Deceased’s Family

Actor Rajat Bedi had recently made it to the headlines after he landed into legal trouble for hitting a person with his car. The actor had taken the injured Rajesh Ramsingh Doot to Cooper hospital; however, the victim, unfortunately, succumbed to the injuries and passed away after a few days while receiving the treatment. Now, during a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the Koi…Mil Gaya actor broke his silence on the serious incident and narrated his side of the story.

For the unversed, a case was registered against Bedi under IPC section 304A, causing death by negligence. While shedding light on the incident and how it occurred, Bedi revealed that he was on the road and there was so much traffic outside the main metro at DN Nagar. He informed that if anybody crosses that metro, he will understand the amount of traffic that place usually has, making it difficult for anyone to speed the vehicle there.

Rajat Bedi opens up about the recent car accident

Rajat Bedi took care of Rajesh Ramsingh Doot’s medication and treatment and has offered a helping hand to his family. Elucidating upon it, he told the leading entertainment portal that he had taken care of the medical expenses and funeral costs. He is now waiting for the formalities with the cops getting sorted along with the court’s procedure.

On the other hand, Rajat, who has also vowed to look after the deceased family, shared that he will see that Doot’s wife gets a stable job so that they get an income in the family. He will also look after his daughters and that they get FD’s in their names. At last, while concluding the interaction, he shared that the deceased’s wife’s job application is in the process and once it is complete, she will start earning a living. Rajat added that the cops have been very kind, nice, and helpful to him, as they know what the factual thing is.

Meanwhile, Rajat's manager Sridevi Shetty had previously clarified the issue, stating that the actor 'wasn't driving rashly'. She added that he took the victim to Cooper Hospital for treatment and informed police about the same. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shetty stated that the victim was drunk and suddenly came in front of the actor's vehicle from somewhere. She added that Bedi immediately took him to Cooper Hospital, where he was getting his treatment done. She further mentioned that Rajat made arrangements for the blood requirement and 'was in the hospital till 12:30-1'.

Image: Instagram/@RAJATBEDI24