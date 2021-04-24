Actor Rakhi Sawant Steps Out In The City Wearing A PPE Kit; Watch

Actor and dancer Rakhi Sawant was recently clicked by the paparazzi as she stepped out into the city. The actor was seen sporting a complete PPE kit as she took all necessary precautions. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Varinder Chawla shared the video on his Instagram handle, where one can notice Rakhi Sawant taking a stroll in the city with all necessary precautions. In the video, she was seen wearing a PPE kit. Rakhi was also wearing her mask but removed it while posing for the paparazzi. Along with the video, the post also read, “à¤† à¤—à¤ˆ Drama Queen @rakhisawant2511ðŸ˜ƒðŸ˜·." He added, "à¤²à¥‡à¤•à¤¿à¤¨ à¤•à¥à¤› à¤­à¥€ à¤¬à¥‹à¤²à¥‹ Entertainment à¤«à¥à¤² à¤®à¤¿à¤² à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the video was shared online, fans went all out to comment all things nice. Some of the users commented on how entertaining the actor is, while some are all gaga over the video. One of the users wrote, “She is cute, man”. Another user wrote, “Ye sirf humari rakhi hi kr sakti Hain etne Serious situations me b risk lekr sabko entertain kr rhi Hain” (sic). Take a look at a few more comments below:

Rakhi Sawant recently had an interaction with the paps as she stepped out for a grocery run. She also warned people to wear masks. Rakhi Sawant was buying vegetables while interacting with the paparazzi. The actress warned the audience to wear masks while holding a radish in her hand.

She threatens to hit anyone who does not wear a mask with a mooli (radish). Rakhi Sawant says, "Jo mask nahi pehnega, usko Julie maaregi mooli se" (those who won't wear a mask, Julie will hit them with radish). She then asks the vendor to tell her the total bill while she wears her mask. Rakhi Sawant is spotted wearing a grey coloured turtle neck tee paired with red hot shorts. She tied her streaked hair in two braids. Several people pointed out that Rakhi Sawant was not wearing her own mask while instructing others on how to do so. Rakhi's down-to-earth personality was praised by one user, and she is well-liked by all. Several users have also stated that she is saying the correct thing. Watch the video below:

Image Source: Viral Bhayani Instagram

