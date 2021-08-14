Actor Sanya Malhotra Recounts Her Dad’s Idea For 'tragic Backstory' For Reality Show

Pagglait and Dangal star Sanya Malhotra appeared on a recent episode of Feet Up With The Stars and recounted an interesting incident. She said that she had previously sat down with her parents to try and concoct a tragic backstory for a reality show. The actor has previously spoken about being rejected on Dance India Dance for not having a tragic past. She spoke to Humans of Bombay and said that she managed to reach the top 100 contestants on the reality show but could not go further as her ‘backstory wasn’t strong enough’.

On Feet Up With The Stars, Sanya Malhotra mentioned that she discussed making up a backstory as friends auditioning with her had done so. She said, “You know what, in fact, I have sat with my parents because I saw a lot of my friends who were also a part of the reality show, they were auditioning with me. Aisa kuch ho nahi raha tha unki life mein, but they were really good at making up stories. So I remember, one day I sat with my parents and I was like, ‘Kya ho sakta hai (What can my backstory be)?’”

Speaking in Hindi, the actor also shared what her father’s idea for her issue was. He had suggested she mention that her parents were not supportive of her pursuing her passion for dance and would beat her up. He also mentioned that she could say she used to practice on the streets. However, Sanya Malhotra was against the idea, as she would not be able to convince people of the same.

She said, “Papa kehte hai, ‘Bol do tumhe hum bohot maarte hai, dance karne nahi dete, tum sadak pe jaa ke karti ho practice,’ but obviously, it didn’t work out. Aisa lag nahi raha tha ki jaa ke bolungi toh main khud ko bhi convince kar paungi. Toh baaki logon ko kaise karungi ki that actually happened.”

Malhotra then went on to pursue acting and began the process of auditioning in Mumbai. She landed several advertisements before she made her entry into Bollywood. The actor made her debut in 2016 when she starred in Dangal along with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sakshi Tanwar.

She also appeared in Pataakha alongside Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover, Saanand Verma and Lankesh Bhardwaj. Sanya Malhotra also took on her role in Badhaai Ho in 2018, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

Picture Credits: Sanya Malhotra-Instagram

