Last Updated:

Actor Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal Passes Away, Politician Praful Patel Pens Message

Famously known for films like 'Sujata', 'Anupama', 'Aarti', and many more — Padma Shri winner Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal passed away on Sunday. She was 88.

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Shashikala

Shashikala


Famously known for films like Sujata, Anupama, Aarti, and many more — Padma Shri awardee Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal passed away on Sunday. She was 88. Indian politician and businessman Praful Patel took to his Twitter handle to share the news.

READ | Raj Thackeray backs COVID lockdown in Maharashtra; assures CM Uddhav of MNS' support

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian Cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace," he wrote.

READ | John Abraham to produce slice-of-life film with Harshvardhan Rane, Angira Dhar

Shashikala was last seen in the 2005 release Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav.

More details and statement from the family awaited.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT