Actor Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal Passes Away, Politician Praful Patel Pens Message

Famously known for films like Sujata, Anupama, Aarti, and many more — Padma Shri awardee Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal passed away on Sunday. She was 88. Indian politician and businessman Praful Patel took to his Twitter handle to share the news.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian Cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace," he wrote.

#Shashikala no more. She was among the last from that Golden Age genre of Bollywood.

RIP.

"Kyon Mujhe Itni Khushi De Di Ke Ghabrata Hai Dil...." pic.twitter.com/d0nzh9hovP — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 4, 2021

Shashikala was last seen in the 2005 release Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav.

More details and statement from the family awaited.