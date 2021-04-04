Actor Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal Passes Away, Politician Praful Patel Pens Message

Quick links:
Shashikala
Famously known for films like Sujata, Anupama, Aarti, and many more — Padma Shri awardee Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal passed away on Sunday. She was 88. Indian politician and businessman Praful Patel took to his Twitter handle to share the news.
"Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian Cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace," he wrote.
Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian Cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace ðŸ™ðŸ»#Shashikala #RIP pic.twitter.com/N5B7q62ylsApril 4, 2021
Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal passed away on today. She was 88. More popularly known by her first name, #Shashikala she has famously appeared as various supporting characters in films such as Bimla, Sujata, Aarti, Anupama, Waqt, Gumrah, Khubsoorat among others. pic.twitter.com/lULRSdem0hApril 4, 2021
#Shashikala no more. She was among the last from that Golden Age genre of Bollywood.— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 4, 2021
RIP.
"Kyon Mujhe Itni Khushi De Di Ke Ghabrata Hai Dil...." pic.twitter.com/d0nzh9hovP
Shashikala was last seen in the 2005 release Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav.
More details and statement from the family awaited.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.