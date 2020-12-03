Actor Shivkumar Verma on ventilator, CINTAA seeks financial help from industry stalwarts

Noted television actor Shivkumar Verma known for shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in critical condition and has been put on a ventilator. The actor, who is also an active member of the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), has sought help from the fraternity stalwarts because of the financial problems regarding his treatment.

Shivkumar Verma on ventilator

The official Twitter account of CINTAA shared a post while calling for help for the treatment of the actor. The handle shared that Shivkumar is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. At last, the handle tagged stars like Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Amit Behl, and many more to extend their support in any way they can.

Also seeking help from artists like Manoj Joshi, Salman Khan, the official Twitter handle shared another post while giving an account of his health conditions. Amit Behl of CINTAA told Hindustan Times that he has transferred Rs 50,000 in Verma's account given that the actor is also an active member of the association. He was admitted to a hospital after complaining of breathlessness. The total cost of his treatment is expected to be around Rs 3-4 lakh. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor has been a part of projects like Baazi Zindagi Ki and Halla Bol.

