Actor Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Arrested After Raid At Rave Party In Bengaluru

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor on June 13 was arrested by the Bengaluru police following the high-profile drug bust at a 5-star hotel in the city. This comes a day after he was detained as he was tested positive for drug usage along with four others. Siddhanth was working as a DJ at the party. Along with the actor's brother, four other accused persons have also been arrested. Hours ago, all the accused were taken for a routine medical checkup.

Earlier, Republic Media Network had received the first official confirmation of Siddhanth Kapoor's detention from Bengaluru DCP (East) who had announced that the actor's brother tested positive for drug usage along with four others. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Bengaluru DCP (East) Bheemashankar S. Guled said, "Five people have been detained as they tested positive for consuming the drugs. We have secured them, and probably will be arresting them very soon. We will continue the investigation. There was a DJ playing the music, his name is Siddhanth Kapoor."

'7 tablets of MDMA and Ganja found': Bengaluru DCP (East)

The DCP further informed, "We have secured him because he also tested positive for drugs. In that place, we found 7 tablets of MDMA and Ganja. Section 22A, 22B, and 27B of the NDPS Act have been slapped. Right now he is under detention, we will follow Supreme Court guidelines and will be producing him before the magistrate. Out of five people, none of them is politically involved."

Bengaluru 5-star Hotel Drug Bust

On June 12 night, Bengaluru police busted a high-profile drug party at a 5-Star Hotel. The Police found illegal drugs in a 5-Star Hotel in Bengaluru and detained several persons including Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor who later test positive for drug usage. Following this, Bengaluru DCP East BS Guled has now informed that the 5-star hotel has been given notice over the issue.

Bengaluru DCP (East) Bheemashankar S Guled, while speaking about the drug bust in the 5-Star Hotel, said that the hotel authorities will have to answer the police. He added that the bust comes as part of a ‘war on drugs’ declared by the city police. “Hotel has been given notice, we've asked specific questions and they will have to answer. Bengaluru police have declared war on drugs and this was part of it,” DCP Guled said.

